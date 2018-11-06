Qualified Statewide Ballot Measures

The following is a list of statewide measures that have qualified for the ballot. For those measures that are currently attempting to qualify, see the Initiative and Referendum Qualification Status page.

For initiative measures that are eligible for the ballot, see the Eligible Statewide Initiative Measures page. An eligible initiative measure is one in which the required number of signatures have been submitted to and verified by the county elections officials. Eligible initiative measures will become qualified for the ballot on the 131st day prior to the next Statewide General Election unless withdrawn by the proponents prior to its qualification by the Secretary of State.

For information on the campaign committees that have organized to support or oppose propositions and ballot measures on the statewide ballot, see the Propositions and Ballot Measures Campaign Finance Activity page.

November 6, 2018, Statewide Ballot Measures

Proposition 1

Authorizes Bonds to Fund Specified Housing Assistance Programs. Legislative Statute.(PDF)

Proposition 2

Authorizes Bonds to Fund Existing Housing Program for Individuals with Mental Illness. Legislative Statute. (PDF)

Proposition 3

Authorizes Bonds to Fund Projects for Water Supply and Quality, Watershed, Fish, Wildlife, Water Conveyance, and Groundwater Sustainability and Storage. Initiative Statute.(PDF)





Proposition 4

Authorizes Bonds Funding Construction at Hospitals Providing Children’s Health Care. Initiative Statute.(PDF)

Proposition 5

Changes Requirements for Certain Property Owners to Transfer their Property Tax Base to Replacement Property. Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute.(PDF)





Proposition 6

Eliminates Certain Road Repair and Transportation Funding. Requires Certain Fuel Taxes and Vehicle Fees be Approved by The Electorate. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.(PDF)





Proposition 7

Conforms California Daylight Saving Time to Federal Law. Allows Legislature to Change Daylight Saving Time Period. Legislative Statute. (PDF)





Proposition 8

Regulates Amounts Outpatient Kidney Dialysis Clinics Charge for Dialysis Treatment. Initiative Statute.

Proposition 9

On July 18, 2018, Proposition 9 was removed from the ballot by order of the California Supreme Court. (PDF)





Proposition 10

Expands Local Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control on Residential Property. Initiative Statute.

Proposition 11

Requires Private-Sector Emergency Ambulance Employees to Remain On-Call During Work Breaks. Eliminates Certain Employer Liability. Initiative Statute.





Proposition 12

Establishes New Standards for Confinement of Specified Farm Animals; Bans Sale of Noncomplying Products. Initiative Statute.





