Welcome to cannabizfile, the Secretary of State’s online portal for all information relevant to cannabis-related business filings with the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State’s office is the first stop for those seeking to establish a cannabis-related business. The Secretary of State supports California businesses by registering business entities, including cannabis-related entities, and processing millions of filings and records requests each year. To further the Secretary of State’s mission of making it easier to do business in California, it is our goal to make this site a valuable resource for cannabis-related business filings with the Secretary of State.

The Secretary of State is accepting organization documents for cannabis-related business entities. Starting January 2018, the Secretary of State will accept filings for the newly created entity type, Cannabis Cooperative Association.

Please be aware that filing organizational documents with the California Secretary of State alone does not provide a business with the necessary licenses to conduct commercial cannabis-related activities. For more information about licensing, visit the statewide California Cannabis Portal.

The information provided in the links below is meant to act as a guide for cannabis-related business entity filings with the Secretary of State and as a general tool to help you broadly assess other steps that may be required with other state and local agencies. Information relating to requirements with other local or state agencies is not exhaustive.