- All California active registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the November 3, 2020 election. Your county elections office will begin mailing ballots by October 5, 2020.
- Voters who can vote-by-mail will help ensure safe physical distancing at voting locations.
- Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 3, 2020. Ballots returned at a secure ballot drop box or a voting location must be deposited by 8:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020.
- In-person voting locations will offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance to those who need it.
- Translated Election Information
The California Secretary of State's Office will be sending important information and updates via text messages from 222020 to voters across the state. Message and Data Rates May Apply. See Terms and Conditions & Privacy Statement.